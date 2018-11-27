Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Talking About Marriage & Kids Constantly: They’re ‘Totally in Love’

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are engaged, but are they finally ready to take the plunge? It’s a hot topic of discussion at their home, a new report claims!

Are Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, finally ready to tie the knot? The couple reportedly talk about the prospect all the time. “Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together,” a source tells ET. “They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh,” the source adds. “They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush.”

While they might be taking their sweet time heading to the altar, Miley and Liam are living proof that true love doesn’t always come easy. The pair have had their fair share of ups and down, which included a few breakups. After first meeting on the set of The Last Song, in 2009, the couple fell into a whirlwind romance, and by 2012, they were engaged. The pair eventually split and called off the engagement just one year later, but have since rekindled their loving romance. By 2016, they were engaged once again! These days, the two are truly standing the test of time. Their relationship faced yet another hardship when they lost their home in the November 2018 California wildfires. Despite, the loss, the two are closer than ever, and Liam shared the SWEETEST post for Miley on her Nov. 23 birthday. “Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life. ❤️,” the caption read.

When she’s not busy being unbelievably smitten with her beau, Miley is 100% focused on her music. The singer-songwriter is set to make a big return with her forthcoming song, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which she recorded with DJ and producer Mark Ronson. Plus, the two will be performing it for the first time on Saturday Night Live, just in time for Christmas! While Miley knows a thing or two about a broken heart, the track isn’t exactly an accurate of Miley’s current romantic status. She and Liam truly look happier than ever!