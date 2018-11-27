These two are too cute! Kylie just shared new footage of her baby girl and her bottle, and the mother/daughter pair look so sweet together. See for yourself!

Kylie Jenner, 21, was made to be a momma! The makeup mogul always looks so comfortable and at ease with her nine-month-old baby Stormi Webster — and their latest mother/daughter video proves it! In the footage Kylie posted to her Instagram story on Nov. 27, the new mom was sitting down with Stormi cradled in her arms. The cutie had on a patterned onesie and was sucking from a bottle, looking away from the camera. From the sounds of it, she was watching TV! But before panning to her bundle of joy, Kylie put herself in front of the lens, showing off platinum locks, a nude tank and a fun holiday ears filter. The new mom looked happy and peaceful with her sweet baby girl.

This isn’t the first time that these two have melted fans’ hearts with a video recently. Who could forget when Kylie tried to get Stormi to say “Kylie Cosmetics” on camera? Instead of following along, the little one only babbled while holding onto one of her mom’s makeup products and said, “Dada.” Aw! And just one day before this bottle-feeding footage, Kylie used Stormi to promote her cosmetics again. “Alright, my biggest sale ever on Kylie Cosmetics has officially started. Cyber Monday, 30 percent off site wide,” she said before planting a kiss on her daughter’s head. Then she asked the curious little cutie what she was looking at as her gaze moved around the room.

The KarJenner fam is full of cute mother/daughter pairs from Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Penelope Disick, 6, to Kim Kardashian, 38, and North West, 5.

Even Khloe Kardashian, 34, has a kid of her own now with Tristan Thompson, 27. The new mom posts pics of seven-month-old True all the time. Her most recent showed her daughter sitting by a tree in a nude sweater and headwrap. “You drowned my fears in perfect love sweet True,” she wrote. “Her thighs are pretty perfect too.”

We can’t get enough of this next generation of Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars!