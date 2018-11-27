Kristin Cavallari Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Brother On 3rd Death Anniversary: ‘We Miss You’

The holidays are always the saddest time to lose a loved one. Kristin Cavallari is remembering her older brother Michael on the third anniversary of his tragic death.

Time really doesn’t heal the heart when it comes to the loss of a loved one. Kristin Cavallari is opening up to fans with a touching tribute to her late brother Michael on the third anniversary of his death. The mother of three says that this year has been the hardest having him gone. “Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest – as it’s real now. He’s not coming back and the shock is finally gone. Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you,” she wrote in a Nov. 27 Instagram post.

The accompanying black and white photo showed the brother and sister in happier times, with the siblings standing in a family kitchen. Kristin is smiling and holding a glass of red wine while Michael has a glass of beer and points into the camera in a playful way. The 31-year-old looks much younger in the pic and so does Michael, who was 30 at the time of his death.

Michael vanished on Nov. 27, 2015, when his 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned near a wash five miles from Interstate 70 in a remote desert area of Eastern Utah. He had been arrested four days earlier in Orange County, CA for making criminal threats against an unidentified woman. Michael was released from jail on bail on Nov. 25 and two days later and three states away he vanished. His body was found by a search team on Dec. 10, 2015 in steep and rocky terrain in Grand County, UT about three miles from his car. The cause of death was later determined to be hypothermia.

Kristin revealed on the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry in February of 2018 that “He was dealing with some demons, there’s no doubt about it.” She had so many lingering questions about his mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. “When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking,” she told Tyler. “I don’t think he wanted to be found. But did it get to a point where he got lost out there?” Tyler told her “I kept hearing, ‘I didn’t know what was going on. And there’s an emphasis on two factors playing on someone’s mental state. It’s kind of like, ‘There’s no saving me.’“