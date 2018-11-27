Kourtney Kardashian Strips Completely Naked For Sexiest Pic Yet From ‘GQ’ Mexico Shoot

Just when we thought we saw the hottest pics from Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘GQ Mexico’ photoshoot, the ‘KUWTK’ star cranked up the degrees by shedding all her clothes for the sexiest pic ever!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, didn’t say anything when she shared a picture from her GQ Mexico shoot on Nov. 27, but as the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In this case, those words were “hot,” “sexy” and “naked.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three posed completely naked, showing off all the hard work she’s put in the gym while flashing her bare butt and killer abs. She tastefully covered her bare breast with her hand, but Kourt proved she didn’t have to get NSFW to get sexy as hell.

This picture is wilder than the previous shots from her GQ Mexico appearance. In earlier previews of the December/January issue – in which Kourt appears on the cover – the KUWTK star posed braless in a completely sheer leotard. She also shared a picture of her wearing a black leotard that accentuated her flat stomach, tiny waist and trademark Kardashian badonkadonk. She even posed in a burgundy, lingerie-inspired bodysuit that had many saying “¡muy caliente!” After this new picture, someone better get a fire extinguisher because Kourt’s body is too hot to handle!

This new photo might have given Kourt an edge over her sister, Kim Kardashian, 38, when it comes to comparing their GQ pictorials. Kim posted naked for GQ’s tenth anniversary in 2016, and while Kourt actually wore clothes for her GQ cover, some might say she out “Kardashianed” her sister, Kim! Could this new naked picture hand Kourt the crown when it comes to which Kardashian looks hottest naked? All we need now is Khloe Kardashian to pose naked for GQ for a three-way Kardashian rumble for nude supremacy!

Even when Kourt wears clothes, she catches people’s eyes. When she attended Luka Sabbat’s 21st birthday party on Nov. 26, the two were twinning. Kourt rocked a leather jacket, just like her rumored love interest. While things have cooled down between them, Kourt was very warm to Luka throughout the night, as she hardly left his side during the party. Well, count him down as one of the people picking up her edition of GQ Mexico, especially if it contains THIS hot picture.