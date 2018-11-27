Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Slammed For Taking $200,000 An Hour Boeing 747: ‘So Obnoxious’

Twitter is upset with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after she documented their recent means of transportation — a private double decker Boeing 747 jet! Fans are saying they’re hurting the environment and more!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, are known for living a lavish lifestyle. But, they just took things to a whole other level after she documented their private jet experience on November 28! The couple, along with Kim’s trainer, boarded a private Boeing 747 jet for a “long flight,” Kim said on Snapchat. It’s unclear exactly where they were traveling, but she showed off the entire two-floor jet online.

The 747 contained a private bedroom for the couple, with their own bathroom, along with more bedrooms. Kim did her own social media tour (as seen below) of the jet and showed its other features — a dining room, living room, a glass staircase and other “chill” areas. The KUWTK star also snapped a photo of Ye on his phone while sitting on the jet, captioned, “Yeezy floating office.” So, their trip could have something to do with the rapper’s shoe and clothing brand.

The Boeing 747 jet is known to be a rare means of transportation. In fact, Nicole Wilke of PrivateFly, says this type of jet isn’t even available for charter! “For perspective, the one Kim and Kanye were on is privately owned by Sheldon Adelson, and the only other converted 747 is Air Force One (albeit a 747-200, just a bigger model),” Wilke tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We estimate that operating costs would range around $200,000/hr. The range on a 747 is around 6,000 miles – so Miami to Greece nonstop or LA – London nonstop, for example.”

Take a look below, and then see what some angry viewers had to say on social media!

First, someone pointed out that the jet isn’t environmentally friendly! “So @KimKardashian & @kanyewest just boarded a private 747 only for themselves and their trainer. I guess working out in a plane is more important than the environment! Priorities kids!”, one fan tweeted.

Then, another fan thought the couple could have used the jet to help others in times of need. “cool story. when can ye use this plane to reunite the separated families?” the tweet read.

“a whole plane? Too much money and no class….,” one fan added. And, another: “That whole family is so annoying and tries so hard to stay relevant anymore this is excessive.”

“No big deal, just taking a private 747!”, Kim bragged in videos on social media. “This is how he [Kanye West] does it now, only 747’s, private!”, she added while panning the camera over to her husband. “I’ve never even heard of this but whatever.”

Kim also said she brought her trainer, Melissa along to work out since the flight was so long. She then snapped herself, along with Melissa doing lunges down a hallway of the plane! “Team Adidas,” Kim said as they worked out. So, that was the second hint that their trip could’ve had something to do with the Yeezy brand. We’ll have to wait and see!