Khloe Kardashian: Why She Wants To Spend X-Mas In LA With Her Family — Not In Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian may have enjoyed Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson and baby True in Cleveland, but she wants to spend Christmas with the Kardashians in LA.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, was every bit the doting girlfriend and mom as she prepared a huge Thanksgiving feast with Tristan Thompson, 27, and their baby daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several photos and videos with her 83 million followers while celebrating the festive holiday at her home in Cleveland on Nov. 22. The Cleveland Cavaliers player also gushed over Khloé in an Instagram video he posted to his Instagram stories, calling her a “fine a** chef.” It seemed like all was well between the couple, who have endured a tough year after Tristan’s cheating scandal back in April.

Now that the yuletide season is upon us, the Good American co-founder is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family in Los Angeles. A source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Khloé wants True to have her first Christmas with all her cousins, that’s important to her.” The reality star would love to celebrate Christmas with her entire family, including the Kar-Jenner “Triplets” that include sister Kim Kardashian‘s 11-month-old daughter, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner‘s 10-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Khloé also wants to make sure her basketball player beau will be able to join her in California. “The most important thing to her is that she and Tristan be together for Christmas,” the insider added.

However, the NBA star has a very “tight schedule” and may not be able to celebrate his daughter’s first Christmas with the rest of the family. “Going to LA for the holiday is going to be very tight due to his game schedule. He has Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off so Khloé’s very hopeful that they’ll all be in LA together for those days celebrating as a family with her family.” And if Tristan does make all of Khloé’s dreams come true, the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan may be a bit less ecstatic. The “Strong Looks Better Naked” author and the athlete began dating in September 2016 but spent much of the summer trying to heal their relationship, following Tristan’s cheating scandal. The incident played out for the public during a KUWTK episode that aired on Nov. 4, and Khloé’s family was understandably upset. But after seeing the sweet photos the couple posted on social media, it’s hard not to hope for a happy ending!