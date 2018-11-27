Kenya Moore, 47, Slams Trolls Accusing Her Of Tummy Tuck 3 Wks. After Giving Birth: ‘Just Stop It’

Impossible! Kenya Moore can’t work out yet, but her post-baby body is unreal. Here’s what the former ‘RHOA’ star had to say when fans accused her of plastic surgery.

Kenya Moore, 47, gave birth to her first child on Nov. 4, but the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star already debuted her post-baby body — and she looks so good that fans are accusing her of getting a tummy tuck! That’s a good problem to have, right? Kenya made sure to clap back in the comments, though, and set the record straight on her slim stomach. “No plastic surgery, no tummy tuck,” she said. “No surgeon would perform a tummy tuck on a woman three weeks after birth. Just stop it.” The reality star did clue fans into how she bounced back so quickly, adding that her doctor gave her a compression belt. She also breastfeeds, which is “300-700 calories a day.”

It’s easy to see why social media users would wonder, though. Her Instagram post was shocking, and if we hadn’t seen her bare baby bump time and time again throughout her pregnancy, we wouldn’t have believed she was carrying a baby just last month. She was wearing a mint green sports bra and gray tights in the post-baby body shot, leaving little to the imagination with skintight fabric. “The SnapBack is real,” she wrote. “LOL. I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar!”

Amen to that! We love to see this new mom focusing on what’s important — the fact that she and her husband Marc Daly have a happy, healthy bundle of joy at home!

Thanks to pregnancy complications and an emergency C-section, Kenya didn’t have an easy time delivering her first baby. But she posted the first full-body shot of her preemie on Thanksgiving Day, writing, “Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible.”