Could Kenya Moore Return To ‘RHOA’ After Getting Fired? Why ‘The Door Is Open’

Kenya Moore disappointed ‘RHOA’ fans after revealing she wouldn’t return to the hit Bravo reality show for Season 11, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the pageant queen is gone for good!

Kenya Moore, 47, was ultimately let go from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she couldn’t come to terms on a new contract with the network. But that doesn’t mean Kenya is turning in her peach forever! The former Miss U.S.A. may “absolutely” be returning to the hit Bravo show and fans are freaking out. “Kenya would love to still be a part of the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a source close to the beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows she brings the drama and flare that the viewers love, not to mention, it’s great for her business and brand. Could she come back eventually? Absolutely. Though she feels NeNe is the reason she was let go, it’s not true. The network felt her demands were hard to meet and certain ladies didn’t want to film with her, so she was let go.”

Kenya made her mark when she joined RHOA during season five in 2012 and despite some drama with her costars early on, she eventually became very close with fellow cast members, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. “She’s great friends with Cynthia, Porsha and Kandi and Kenya gets jealous and upset to be excluded from all things RHOA,” the pal continued. “Kenya misses the show and was really upset to be let go. The door is open for a return one day on all sides of the ball, however, not now.” The former model also teased a possible return during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Oct. 4. One follower asked her if she would ever return to the show and Kenya gave a promising response. “I always say never say never,” the beauty queen wrote.

Meanwhile, Kenya has had her hands full with baby girl Brooklyn Doris who she welcomed on Nov. 4 with husband, Marc Daly. However, the reality show TV star isn’t letting motherhood hold her back from doing it all. “She is loving being a mom, but she knows other housewives like costar, Kandi, gets to be a mom and film, so she could handle it, too,” the insider added. Despite her break from the hit reality show, the Celebrity Apprentice alum has “never been happier.” The source revealed, “Kenya is loving being a mom and a wife and in her personal life, she knows she’s never been happier. The life she has now is all she’s ever wanted.”