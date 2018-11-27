Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Living In $5 Million Home In Canada Full-Time: They Want To Start a Family There

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have taken their wedded bliss north of the border, as the two are now reportedly living in Justin’s native land of Canada ‘full-time’ in their luxurious love nest!

So long, Los Angeles. It appears that Justin Bieber, 24, and his missus, Hailey Baldwin, 22, have packed their bags, leaving the City of Angels in their rearview for the scenic lands of Justin’s native country of Canada. “Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now,” a source told Us Weekly, breaking the hearts of all those who hoped to catch the Biebs hanging out late night at 1OAK or The Nice Guy. “That is their home base. Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

Justin reportedly dropped $5 million on the lavish estate in August 2018, buying a property that included private lake access, a private gym, heated floors, and a private horse track. Justin and Hailey’s home reportedly has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, and a 3 car garage – all of which were reportedly in use during Thanksgiving. Justin and Hailey invited their family members over for dinner, according to US Weekly, including Justin’s parents – Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette – and Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin. “Hailey did cook, but they all chipped in,” the source adds.

“They’re very much in love. They get along so well,” the source tells Us. “She’s not pregnant right now. But it’s going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada],” the source tells Us Weekly. Fans are certainly ready for a baby Bieber, as they begged Hailey and Justin to have kids after he posted a picture of his cute nephew. Well, with so much space at their massive Canadian estate, Justin and Hailey have plenty of space to raise a HUGE family.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” Justin said in an Instagram post following the holiday. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together.” This was Justin’s first time addressing himself as a “married man,” which came shortly after Hailey changed her Instagram name to “Bieber.” If that didn’t drive the message home enough, the pic she shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 24 made it clear. She posted a pic of her wearing a silver necklace that spelled out the word “BIEBER” in what appears to be diamonds.