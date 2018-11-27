Jennifer Lopez Puts Insanely Toned Legs On Display In Sexy Slit Dress For Movie Screening

J. Lo stepped out to support her new film ‘Second Act’ on Nov. 26, & showed off her flawless bod while doing so! See her skin-baring look from the red carpet.

Somehow, Jennifer Lopez, 49, is getting hotter with each passing day. The singer-turned-actress hit the red carpet in support of her forthcoming film, Second Act on Nov. 26, but it was her incredibly sexy look that stole attention! The star was looking better than ever in two-toned satin dress, which featured a high slit that revealed some serious skin. Thanks to the wrap dress, which featured a thigh-high split, J. Lo’s legs were on full display, and she was looking so fit! Clearly, the star has been hitting the gym, because her figure is more toned and lean than ever. If we didn’t know better, we’d think J. Lo was half her age!

Jennifer’s blue and black dress cinched tight at her waist, showing just how lean she is all around. The singer jazzed up her look with a number of accessories as well. J. Lo donned a pair of strappy black stilettos with rhinestone detailing, and an oversized statement bracelet on her wrist. Plus, she rocked a black patent bag on her arm, to pull her look together. The NYC appearance isn’t the only time that the star has flaunted her fierce figure this month. Back on Nov. 6, she stepped out with her man Alex Rodriguez, 43, and put her fabulous legs on display in a chic pencil skirt. J. Lo continuously serves up LOOKS!

The singer’s forthcoming movie will hit theaters on Dec. 21, and Jennifer is set to play the part of a store worker reinvents her life. The rags-to-riches tale also features hunky actor Milo Ventimiglia, J. Lo’s real-life BFF Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, Charlyne Yi, Treat Williams, and Dave Foley. At the advance screening, J. Lo sat down for an intimate chat about the film, with producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

In addition to hitting the big screen, J. Lo has also been focusing on her new music! Her latest single, “Limitless,” dropped on Nov. 16, and the Sia-penned song is the ultimate girl power anthem. The inspirational track is set to be featured in her new film, so keep an ear out while watching!