Iggy Azalea Slammed For Promoting Meal Replacement Shakes While Flaunting Toned Body

Iggy Azalea claims that she’s drinking flat tummy shakes to get that curvaceous figure, and fans aren’t buying it! They’re calling her out on Instagram and Twitter for the ‘horrific’ and ‘unhealthy’ ad.

The secret to Iggy Azalea‘s toned abs and tiny waist? Meal replacement shakes… allegedly. The “Go Hard or Go Home” rapper slapped a sponsored post on Instagram and Twitter that promoted Flat Tummy Co‘s meal replacement shakes, claiming that the smoothies are the secret to her enviable figure. Iggy’s fans are calling BS on her, and they’re not doing so gently.

“Wow a shake that gives you plastic surgery, what will they think of next,” @tetsudomad snarked. “I can and do hate on this. Your pathetic exploitation of the insecurity of young women by shilling a dodgy laxative tea is horrific,” wrote @dangertanz. Another fan, @creationsnimro, offered Iggy some stern, but constructive advice: “I love you Iggy! Your such an empowering and amazing woman but telling your fans that they can replace normal healthy food with a shake is not on. To all you ladies and gents out there you are perfect just the way you are and it’s about being healthy not having a flat stomach!”

Iggy’s enemy, Azealia Banks, also took the opportunity to call her out for the ad. Just a month ago, Iggy made fun of Azealia for making her own soaps and selling them online! “I remember when I had to do flat tummy tea ads for a little weave money. Those were rough times. And she had the nerve to make fun of my soap. Yikes!” Azealia wrote on Instagram. “Never hating on a girl’s hustle, but I predict she will be moving back in with her parents in Australia soon, @thenewclassic, I can throw you a bone and pay you to promote the Kangaroo Jane shampoo bar if you’re interested :)”

Iggy’s controversial ad comes right after The Good Place star Jameela Jamil criticized Cardi B for also promoting diet shakes. Jameela tweeted “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public,” on November 24. Hilarious, but just a little harsh. Cardi clapped back on Instagram, writing, “I will never s**t my pants cause there’s public bathrooms everywhere … oooo and bushes.” She’s got a point. Jameela responded that Cardi’s right; she’ll never have an accident because she doesn’t actually drink the shakes she promotes! What about Iggy?