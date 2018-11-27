Jenna Jameson: How I Lost 80 Lbs. With These Tip & Tricks — Plus: See New Pics

How exactly did Jenna Jameson drop 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Batel in April 2017? Here are her best diet and fitness tips she has shared in November — also, see her latest transformation pictures!

Jenna Jameson, 44, used to be the lady on your bedroom poster, and now she’s the poster woman of fitness! The former adult film star was 205 pounds in her third trimester while she was pregnant with her daughter Batel in 2017, and revealed on Nov. 4 that she’s since lost 80 pounds. Her progress was most evident in her latest Instagram post on Nov. 26, in which she flashed her tight abs — see the before and after transformation below! Luckily, Jenna has informed us on what happened in between then and now, via some truthful Instagram captions. We’ve handpicked the best ones from November!

Jenna intermittent fasts, revealing that she doesn’t eat between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m., five days a week, in a Nov. 8 Instagram post. However, her weight loss is mostly attributed to the ketogenic diet, which favors more fats and less carbohydrates to drive “your body into ketosis, a state where the body uses fat as a primary fuel source,” Stacey Mattinson, RDN, told Everyday Health. On Nov. 17, Jenna revealed that she’s been following the diet’s guidelines for seven months along with another shocking announcement — she had dropped to 120 pounds! As for what’s exactly in her pantry, Jenna advised in an Instagram post on Nov. 11, “CLEAN OUT YOUR KITCHEN. Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you’ve been poisoning yourself with.” Jenna went so far as to say that she looks “at sugar like poison.”

The new mother also suggested two grocery stores to shop at: Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s! “They don’t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed,” she continued in her post. “Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the isles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food not a mixture of chemicals it’s what god intended you to eat!”

Seriously, diet is key. Jenna didn’t even start working out until “this last month,” as she stated in a caption earlier in November. “I only began lifting weights and a bit of yoga,” Jenna explained, and admitted in the follow-up post above that “exercise is starting to pay off.” She continued, “Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned. At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there.”

Jenna then dished on alternatives to the gym. “So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run[ning] stairs,” she continued to write. “It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym… get out, move your body and live life!!!!”