Giving Tuesday — Shop The Best Deals At Old Navy, Draper James & More That Give Back

Get your holiday shopping done today, and feel good about giving back! The brands below are offering sales while helping various charities. It’s a win, win!

On Giving Tuesday, November 27, Draper James will donate 100% of all proceeds from the Sisterhood Collection (Reese is wearing, above!) to Girls, Inc. Draper James and Reese Witherspoon are long supporters of Girls, Inc., an organization that partners with schools and its Girls, Inc. centers to focus on the development of the whole girl!

Lord & Taylor

As part of the HBC Foundation HEADFIRST initiative, Lord & Taylor is donating 10% of sales from LordandTaylor.com and across all stores to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), up to $200,000.

Lilly Pulitzer is celebrating Giving Tuesday through a limited-edition Product with Purpose graphic tee that gives 50% of the net proceeds of the shirt back to Girls on The Run. This is in line with Lilly Pulitzer’s mission of inspiring confidence and optimism in women and girls. The Colie tee retails for $60 and is available in sizes extra small to extra large on LillyPulitzer.com, and in Lilly Pulitzer retail stores.

Johnson & Johnson

To celebrate Save the Children’s 100 year anniversary, Johnson & Johnson has gifted an organization called Wisdom by Kids through 2019. It’s pretty simple: every time you create a quote and share it on social media, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 to Save the Children – up to $1,000,000 ! Go to Wisdombykids.jnj.com for more info.

Pizza Hut

Starting Tuesday, 11/27 and extending through the holiday season until 12/31, Pizza Hut is supporting childhood literacy through the First Book Bundle, a new deal rolling out nationwide. $1 of every purchase will benefit First Book — a nonprofit partner of Pizza Hut’s that provides equal access to quality education for kids in need. The First Book Bundle will include 2 Large 3-Topping Pizzas and 1 order of breadsticks, starting at $20.99.

SIX, the workout studio that provides an integrative wellness experience by fusing the fitness journey with personal development, will offer the public an eight-week body transformation program with unlimited access to the studio (valued at $600) for $35 (use promo code: CHOC). Not only will this package help individuals stay healthy this holiday season, but 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

THINX is proud to announce the second year of its partnership with Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls and women. As part of the effort, THINX will launch a special edition line of period-proof underwear, the Indigo-colored GRL PWR Sport, and donate $5.00 for each pair of GRL PWR Sport sold to the organization.

zulily Books for Kids

Now through December 12, zulily is teaming up with Penguin Random House and First Book, to help provide books to children in need across the country. zulily launched special sales events that will feature a curated selection of children’s books. Each Penguin Random House book purchased labeled with the “BUY 1, GIVE 1” badge will trigger a new children’s book donation, up to 100,000 books, to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books and other essentials to children in need nationwide. In addition, each time a shopper likes, shares or comments on a Books for Kids social media post, a book donation will be triggered.

Binto

Giving Tuesday – for each new subscription placed, we will donate proceeds to the Maternity Care Coalition

Luxury handbag brand, Senreve will be partnering with Baby2Baby this Giving Tuesday! Senreve will be donating 25% of all sales on all of their products to Baby2Baby this season.

Arivale, a Scientific Wellness company, is making it extra easy to get involved this #GivingTuesday. Arivale will donate $1 to Twist Out Cancer for every person who signs up for a One-Week Wellness Kickstart – up to 50,000 people. It takes just a minute and is totally free. In return, donors get a week of simple life hacks and challenges designed to optimize their health and help minimize their cancer risk from Arivale’s team of scientists, clinicians, and nutritionists.

Text “TWIST” to 206-202-1223 or register at Arivale.com/twist.

Shop BÉIS on Facebook Marketplace for Giving Tuesday, Get 20% off and BÉIS will Give 20% to Girl Up!

Valid from 12amPST on 11/27 until Sunday 12/2 at 11:59pmPST

James Perse will be donating 100% of profits from the sale of their California Relief Tees to non-profit organizations supporting families directly affected by the recent Woolsey fires and Borderline shooting, including California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief.

The Woolsey Fire Relief Tee and Thousand Oaks Relief Tee are available at JamesPerse.com for pre-order. Those who wish to help will have the option of purchasing one of the tees for $125, $250, $500, or $1,000.

Old Navy and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered to maximize the donations made to Boys & Girls Clubs directly this Thanksgiving season. Since Nov.15, Old Navy has matched any donation made on Bgca.org, up to $100,000 and reached its goal of raising $1M on Black Friday through its Cozy Sock trigger donation. To further give back, on Giving Tuesday, Old Navy will triple match any donations made to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, up to $100,000. Visit Bgca.org and donate to triple your life-changing impact for Club kids and teens.