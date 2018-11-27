Giving Tuesday: See Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle & More Stars Who Love To Give Back

It’s Giving Tuesday! — The day of giving back to others, charitable causes and more! See Wendy Williams and more stars who are giving back on this special day, as well as other celebs who extend their efforts throughout the year!

After Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time to give back! Giving Tuesday, (introduced by the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation in 2012) is always celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a day dedicated to supporting charitable causes and helping and supporting others. In wake of the recent wildfires in California, Hurricane Michael in Florida, as well as the tragic mass shootings, such as the Thousand Oaks Bar & Grill shooting in California, stars are stepping in and helping out. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez are just some of the many celebrities who are participating in Giving Tuesday by volunteering. — Check out these stars and more who are giving back in our attached gallery!

Meghan Markle started early when she visited survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London on November 21, the day before Thanksgiving. She put on a pair of gloves to help out in the kitchen at the Al Manaar Community Centernow. There are 200 meals a day prepared, which are then delivered to local groups, including homeless shelters, women’s refuges, and homes for the elderly. The Duchess of Sussex also met with women to discuss charitable efforts.

Wendy Williams also announced on her show (November 27) that The Hunter Foundation (founded by the talk show host) has partnered with Candy Pop popcorn brand to participate in Giving Tuesday. The brand will donate 100% of all profits from sales to The Hunter Foundation from November 27 – January 7 to help them in their efforts to combat drug addiction and substance abuse. Proceeds from the event — which takes place at Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City — will also benefit the foundation.

Meghan Markle visits survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

And, just because it’s Giving Tuesday, doesn’t mean this is the only day to give back. Celebs travel the globe throughout the year to give back to their respected charities or other causes close to their heart. Selena Gomez, who is a UNICEF ambassador, frequently attends events involving the organization. And, she also works with WE Charity’s annual WE Day event — a celebration of young people making a difference in their local and global communities.