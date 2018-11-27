Country Duo Everette Reveal How They Found Their Unique, ‘Astronaut Country’ Sound

Everette, made up Brent Rupard & Anthony Olympia, discusses their successful EP & how they found their sound, which Anthony’s wife calls ‘astronaut country.’

Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia have been in the country music industry for years as writers, but they’re now breaking through as a duo, called Everette. Their debut EP Slow Roll, released in June, was met with great reviews, and the lead track “Slow Roll” was the Most Added at Country radio upon impact. Brent and Anthony stopped by HollywoodLife.com to chat about their twangy, back-porch chilling sound. “It’s a little crazy. A little psychedelic maybe here and there. My wife actually calls our stuff, the weirder stuff, astronaut country, which I always thought was kind of cool,” Anthony said in our exclusive interview.

“I always say the short version is back porch rock and roll,” Brent added. “At our shows, we want it to feel like a community. We want it to feel like people are passing around a guitar and just jamming and hanging out. The rock and roll part is part of this ecstasy we want to create — the music, the emotions and things that rock and roll brings out for us.”

In “Slow Roll,” Everette also pays homage to their southern roots, referring to Texas boy Matthew McConaughey with their “Alright, alright, alright” swagger. For what is to come, Anthony said they’re still “trying to decide what’s going on there” and are looking into releasing more personal songs. “I feel like the songs we are looking at now are more our story and what we really have to say. Everything that’s going on right now. It’s crazy. We were just talking about this. Everything we’ve been writing for the past few months has been introspective, heartfelt,” he revealed. “There’s a song called, ‘I’m Cool With Me’ that we just finished up, basically saying, ‘I’know I’m an idiot. I know I’ve messed up a lot. I tried to act like this person when I was young. I think I’m finally getting cool with myself.'” He added, ‘We’re thinking about those things a little more often than just kind of like, ‘Let’s get drunk tonight?’ It’s someone else’s time for that.’

We highly recommend going to Everette’s website to check out their upcoming performance dates, and see them live in concert!