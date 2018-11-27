Dwyane Wade Dad Shamed For Kissing Newborn Daughter On The Mouth — See Pic

Gabrielle Union just shared the sweetest shot of her husband giving his daughter a kiss — and some fans are NOT happy about it. Here’s what they had to say about the ‘harmful’ peck.

Dwyane Wade, 36, has nothing but love for his little one and showed that off on Instagram when he planted a kiss on baby Kaavia‘s lips. But since he and Gabrielle Union, 46, welcomed their baby girl to the world through a surrogate just over two weeks ago, many bashed the sweet smooch on social media. “Cute, but he really shouldn’t be kissing her on the mouth,” one fan wrote. “Germs!” Another added, “Don’t kiss newborns on the mouth! That’s how you spread diseases and their little immune systems can’t fight off that bacteria.”

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that the father/daughter shot couldn’t have been cuter. “My #MCM & My #ShadyBaby,” Gabrielle captioned the pic. “Kaav is like ‘trust ain’t my strong suit.. close your eyes if you want to.” LOL! That’s because while Dwyane may have had his eyes shut as he gave his baby girl a smooch, hers were wide open. Little Kaavia was staring straight at her dad, who was wearing a baseball cap, glasses, and a red sweater in the shot. She was sporting a teeny tiny black onesie and looked about as big as both of her dad’s hands.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have been posting nonstop pics since welcoming their daughter. It’s clear they’re enjoying these precious early days time with Kaavia — and we hope this criticism isn’t getting in the way of that!

Celeb parents get bashed by fans all the time on social media. Even when they’re doing everything right, someone will always find something to criticize. Even Ayesha Curry, 29, just had to clap back on Instagram after one of her followers told her to brush her daughter’s hair. “I don’t make moments happen for Instagram,” the mother of three said. “Moments happen and I sometimes share. I’m not going to doll my children up for perception and anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”

Yes! Parents like Ayesha and Dwyane need to keep letting the haters hate and parent their babies how they see fit!