4 Expert Tips To Keep Your Hair As Shiny As Your Sequin Dress This Season

As the temps start dropping, your hair can get dull, dry and prone to breakage. An expert hairstylist is sharing 4 easy tips for super healthy and shiny hair all winter long!

I love wearing sequins during the holiday season, but it’s hard to shine when your hair is feeling and looking dull and lifeless! New York City-based hairstylist Lucy Garcia Planck, who works at Salon Bergdorf Goodman, is spilling some top tips on how to keep hair super healthy whatever the weather, so you can match your shiny hair with your sparkling personality!

“Moisturizing is Key: Keeping hair moisturized will help all of your holiday hairstyles look great,” Lucy tells us. Depending on your hair type and texture, you can shampoo between one and three times a week — not every day. Use dry shampoo on in-between days (I love Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo), and treat ends with a hair oil like Moroccanoil Treatment.

“Hair Masks are a Must: Another great way to keep hair hydrated is by using hair masks one to two times a week, depending on your hair’s texture.” You can use something natural like coconut oil, or even olive oil! I keep Pompeian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil in my kitchen, and once a week, I apply to my dry hair, focusing on the mid-shaft to the ends. I put on a shower cap and then shower. After it’s had time to “heat up” under the shower steam, I shampoo. The result? Super soft hair!

“Keep Static Away: I always sleep on a silk pillowcase, which can help to eliminate static. Unlike cotton, the silk pillowcase doesn’t have any wrinkles in it and won’t mess up our hair.” Satin pillowcases also help to reduce wrinkles on your face — it’s a win, win for skin and hair! I like the Slip pillowcase and eye mask.

“Take Care of Yourself From the Inside: I always say ‘you are what you eat.’ Whatever you put into your body reflects on the outside. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and eat proper foods such as fish, nuts and eggs — this helps to keep hair shiny,” Lucy said. Salmon and avocados are great choices in your diet, and taking a multi-vitamin or biotin pill will help as well.