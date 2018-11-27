14 Stars Stun In Rompers — Olivia Culpo, Shailene Woodley & More

ROMP-ing around the Christmas tree! It may be cold, but these stars are heating up their wardrobes by rocking rompers this season! See how to wear one below!

You may associate shorts with summer, but a good romper is perfectly acceptable all season long! Especially if it is a more “winter-friendly” fabric, like the one Olivia Culpo just wore, or festive sequins like the outfit Shailene Woodley rocked at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in November 2018. Musician Amara La Negra wore her romper with sheer black tights, which is perfect for a holiday party. Camila Mendes wore a Tory Burch romper at BeautyCon –– her long sleeved look was totally cute! Jenna Ortega showed off another perfect look for holiday — wearing a red satin romper with black accessories and red, strappy sandals!

There are so many ways to wear rompers all year round! Olivia layered a tee-shirt under her strapless romper, while Victoria’s Secret model Cheyenne Maya-Carty paired her look with a shearling coat and thigh-high boots in chilly NYC. There are endless ways to rock the trend even when the weather isn’t cooperating! Tights or thin leggings underneath are my personal go-to. It’s easy to dress a romper up or down — depending on the look, it’s perfectly fine to pair it with sneakers, or high heels. It all depends on the occasion!

If you can’t fathom showing your likely pale (and/or hairy) legs during the winter, try a jumpsuit with long pants. Click through the gallery attached above to see 14 stars rocking rompers this fall and get some major style inspo!