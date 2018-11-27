Channing Tatum & Jessie J Caught On Video For 1st Time — Watch Their Steamy Slow Dance

Busted! Channing Tatum and Jessie J were filmed for the very first time…and the new couple looked like they were on the dance floor at prom. Witness the sweet moment from Channing’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ press party!

Finally, we got to see Channing Tatum, 38, and Jessie J, 30, in action! But the new couple took it slow as they held one another close and swayed on the dance floor at a London press party for Magic Mike Live, which had its opening night on Nov. 10. But their first video together came forward on Nov. 27! Ever since they were first reported to be dating on Oct. 10, we’ve only had glimpses of their romance through social media posts and eyewitness reports! After watching this newly surfaced video, it’s clear — Channing has officially moved on from his estranged wife Jenna Dewan, who filed for divorce in October after splitting in April. WATCH THE VIDEO OF CHANNING AND JESSIE SLOW DANCING TOGETHER IN LONDON, HERE.

While Jenna is also finding love again with boyfriend Steve Kazee, Channing is gradually opening up about his new boo. He shared his first Instagram post about the “Bang Bang” singer on Nov. 13, and after reading his message, it was worth the wait. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote underneath a picture taken at Jessie’s R.O.S.E. Tour stop in London. But he melted our hearts when he added, “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Really, Channing was returning the promotional favor because Jessie shared equally sweet words to her Instagram! Three days prior to her London concert, her shirtless boyfriend took the stage for the opening night of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino in London. “Congratulations @channingtatum what a show… Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this👅,” she wrote over a picture of Channing and his castmates in an Instagram Story picture. That tongue emoji says it all — this relationship is on a great track!

It’s about time we saw these two lovebirds on camera. Although they’ve been relatively low-key with their budding romance, Channing has even brought his five-year-old daughter with his estranged wife, Beverly, to another concert of Jessie’s on Nov. 1!