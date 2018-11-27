Up-and-coming singer, Caroline Kraddick, is premiering new music video for ‘This Love’ EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife, and you can check out the gorgeous clip right here!

Caroline Kraddick is taking her fans to Joshua Tree in the new music video for her song “This Love,” which was written by Ryan Cabrera and Jamie Hartman. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the new video, which you can watch above! “I am ecstatic to release my very first music video with my debut single, “This Love,”” Caroline told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I wanted the video to be simplistic, yet beautiful, just like the song. I think we nailed it thanks to my incredible team. We filmed the video in Joshua Tree and it is truly one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Earlier this year, Caroline appeared on new re-vamped American Idol, where she made it to Hollywood Week and finished in the Top 75 of the competition. Since then, she has been working on her debut album. “I’m not at the mercy of a record company or contract where I have to be someone I’m not,” she explained in a blog post on her website. “I have total creative control and don’t have to mold myself to fit into someone else’s box.”

Along with her music career, Caroline also serves as CEO of her late father, Kidd Kraddick’s, organization Kidd’s Kids, which helps “create beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.” Proceeds from “This Love” are being donated to the charity.

On Nov. 27, Caroline will be taking the stage to perform “This Love” at Dallas’ KISS FM Jingle Ball concert. She will be joined by Ryan for the performance. Check out the music video above!