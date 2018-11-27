Blake Shelton Raves Over How ‘Gorgeous’ Gwen Stefani Is ‘All The Time’: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

In case it wasn’t clear, Blake Shelton is madly in love with Gwen Stefani! The country crooner couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful his GF is in a new interview. Read his sweet words!

Can you say relationship goals? Blake Shelton, 42, took a little detour while talking about his new Christmas song with girlfriend Gwen Stefani to gush about her beauty. The couple’s new collaboration, “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas”, a heartfelt and fun little tune for the holiday season, has a new music video to go along with it, and Gwen is definitely the star of the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at this week’s The Voice taping, Blake’s costar, Jennifer Hudson, mused about “how gorgeous” Gwen is in the festive video.

“How gorgeous does she look all the time? It’s unbelievable,” Blake replied. “Right now, wherever she is, she looks gorgeous, whatever she’s doing.” Aww! How adorable is that? Blake and Gwen are the definition of mushy, but it never gets old hearing him talk about how much he adores his lady. “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas” was written by Gwen, with a “couple of lines” by Blake thrown in.

Fans are particularly smitten with lyrics like “I never thought I’d find a love like this/ But I found forever in that very first kiss.” So… are those about Gwen and Blake? “I would like to think so, come on,” Blake told ET, smiling. “This is romance around here, of course!” This interview is definitely going to score Blake points with Gwen. As a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It melts Gwen’s heart whenever she hears Blake gush over his love for her to the world, like he did on The Voice. To hear him share those memories with the world made Gwen feel special. When he brags about the sweet, romantic, secret details of their relationship, Gwen feels all kinds of love.”