Bethenny Frankel: How She’s Helping Wildfire Victims While Still Fighting For Puerto Rico
She’s a ‘RHONY’ star, mom, and Andy Cohen’s BFF, but what Bethenny Frankel is really working hard towards right now is helping others through tragedy.
Also lending a helping hand to BStrong are Bethenny’s RHONY co-stars Dorinda Medley, 53, and LuAnn de Lesseps, 53. “I brought Dorinda with me to Puerto Rico when I asked my show to cover the damage,” Bethenny says. “Often it is dangerous, or we need the plane room for supplies, so I go alone. Luann has asked me to come as well.” Even Bethenny’s young daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, has assisted. “She peripherally understands it, but she hasn’t physically seen it. She has helped me load planes and donated her piggy bank money and hears what people say. I will bring her on the next mission that I feel is certainly safe for her.”
Though the holidays are upon us, don’t expect this B to do anything differently than what she’s already doing. “I don’t know that I even call it giving back. It is now simply part of what I do, like being a mother or a business woman,” Bethenny says, noting how helpful her fan base has been. “Charity is contagious, and the fans have literally helped me do this in lock step. They spread the word. They get involved. They do their part.”
If you want to help the BStrong Foundating and the amazing work that Bethenny is doing, please visit www.bethenny.com where you can donate or buy and “this is a crisis” t-shirt as 100 percent of the donations and proceeds go to charity. According to Bethenny, “Every bit counts.”