Bethenny Frankel: How She’s Helping Wildfire Victims While Still Fighting For Puerto Rico

She’s a ‘RHONY’ star, mom, and Andy Cohen’s BFF, but what Bethenny Frankel is really working hard towards right now is helping others through tragedy.

Bethenny Frankel, 48, had the news turned on and couldn’t believe what she was seeing. As the devastation of the HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I had no idea it would snowball into my visiting multiple countries and territories and being on the ground first before the government. It was like a pop-up startup that I had to plan and execute differently for each disaster.” During the fall of September 2017,48, had the news turned on and couldn’t believe what she was seeing. As the devastation of the Texas hurricanes played over and over on the television, Bethenny knew she needed to lend a helping hand. “When I saw the footage, I said to myself, this is a crisis,” Bethenny tellsEXCLUSIVELY. “I had no idea it would snowball into my visiting multiple countries and territories and being on the ground first before the government. It was like a pop-up startup that I had to plan and execute differently for each disaster.”

Taking matters into her own hands, Bethenny launched the BStrong Foundation which provides assistance to individuals and their families in times of crisis. Most recently, Bethenny focused her attention on helping victims of the November 2018 California wildfires. “We have raised money to distribute cash cards to the victims of the horrifying fires who have lost everything,” the Real Housewives of New York star turned philanthropist says. “They include firemen who are working tirelessly and have lost their homes as well. We have amassed major donations of items like blankets, tents and sustenance such as food, water, shelter — The basic needs,” Bethenny says, noting The Conrad Hilton Foundation, Jet.com and Jack Link’s Jerky just to name a few have donated thousands of dollars and products to date.

Also lending a helping hand to BStrong are Bethenny’s RHONY co-stars Dorinda Medley, 53, and LuAnn de Lesseps, 53. “I brought Dorinda with me to Puerto Rico when I asked my show to cover the damage,” Bethenny says. “Often it is dangerous, or we need the plane room for supplies, so I go alone. Luann has asked me to come as well.” Even Bethenny’s young daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, has assisted. “She peripherally understands it, but she hasn’t physically seen it. She has helped me load planes and donated her piggy bank money and hears what people say. I will bring her on the next mission that I feel is certainly safe for her.”

Though the holidays are upon us, don’t expect this B to do anything differently than what she’s already doing. “I don’t know that I even call it giving back. It is now simply part of what I do, like being a mother or a business woman,” Bethenny says, noting how helpful her fan base has been. “Charity is contagious, and the fans have literally helped me do this in lock step. They spread the word. They get involved. They do their part.”

If you want to help the BStrong Foundating and the amazing work that Bethenny is doing, please visit www.bethenny.com where you can donate or buy and “this is a crisis” t-shirt as 100 percent of the donations and proceeds go to charity. According to Bethenny, “Every bit counts.”