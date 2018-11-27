Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Has Emergency Throat Surgery 1 Year After Beating Cancer

After she successfully battled throat cancer, Beth Chapman, wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, was reportedly rushed into surgery to remove a ‘life-threatening blockage!’

Beth Chapman, 51, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the early hours of Tuesday, November 27, according to TMZ. The wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65, reportedly had difficulty breathing overnight, and sources say that doctors discovered a “large mass in her throat.” She was reportedly put under anesthesia and prepped for “emergency surgery.” The family’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told TMZ that Beth’s condition is “serious,” and sources told the publication that Dog is by Beth’s side in the hospital while more family is on the way.

Dog (real name Duane Lee Chapman) and Beth were in good spirits the night before, as TMZ caught up with them in West Hollywood on Monday night. They were seen leaving Craig’s, and everything seemed fine. Here’s hoping everything turns out okay. As you might remember, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017, a fight she detailed in a two-hour special, Dog and Beth Fight of Their Lives. “I think after being on TV for 15 years you want to be as brutally honest with your fans as you possibly can,” Beth said to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when discussing why she wanted to share her cancer struggles with millions of people.

“No one wants to walk through the valley of the shadow of death alone, so I just think that you definitely have an obligation to your fans to share that with them,” Beth said. “Hopefully, they’ll be able to learn from our experience and realize that early detection is everything. If you feel something, you should get it checked immediately…You should not monkey around with your health. When you do, bad things happen.”

Beth didn’t wait around after the initial diagnosis, as she underwent a 13-hour surgical procedure to remove the tumor from her throat. Though there was a chance that the worst could happen, the surgery went smoothly. “It puts a real reality on you that your life could be gone in an instant,” she said afterward. The good news didn’t stop there, as Dog revealed in late Nov. 2017 that Beth’s pathology report showed no signs of the disease.

Fingers crossed that Beth comes out okay from this health scare. Our thoughts are with her and Dog during this harrowing time.