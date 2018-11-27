See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Shows Off New Long Adorable Hair & Long Bare Legs In Mini — See Her Sexy Style

SplashNews
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn’t help but call herself a “spicy mami” in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine’s cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. “Spicy mami hot tamale,” Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. “Sometimes showing less is more,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.” Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, “Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you.” However, Winter’s fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters.” Another commenter noted, “Clothes don’t make the woman.” Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Osvaldo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publicat
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn’t help but call herself a “spicy mami” in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine’s cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. “Spicy mami hot tamale,” Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. “Sometimes showing less is more,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.” Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, “Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you.” However, Winter’s fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters.” Another commenter noted, “Clothes don’t make the woman.” Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Osvaldo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publicat
View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Reporter

Ariel Winter switched up her style for a TV appearance in NYC on Nov. 27, and we are loving it! With her long sleek hair and chic navy coat she’s totally serving up vintage glamour girl vibes.

Ariel Winter, 20, usually keeps her looks very California casual. But for her Nov. 23 visit to the NYC set of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan the Modern Family beauty was the definition of uptown chic. Ariel chose head-to-toe navy blue and proved the monochromatic look is the perfect way to look effortlessly put together. With her long glossy dark hair parted down the middle and subdued make-up, her natural beauty was front and center.

Although Ariel chose to cover up in a belted navy blue coat to keep away the chilly East Coast temperatures, her velvet turtleneck and mini skirt still showed off her gym toned body. And if her outfit wasn’t already hot enough — her sky high satin stilettos took it over the top. We are loving this chic city girl look. But let’s be honest, Ariel looks amazing no matter what she wears.

View this post on Instagram

@abcmodernfam’s @arielwinter! #KellyandRyan

A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on

Even though Ariel exudes confidence and can clearly pull off any look, she wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin. As we previously revealed a source close to the brunette beauty shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, that Ariel has fought hard to feel good about herself. “Ariel struggled with body image and self confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age. She finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!” The sitcom star – who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy series Modern Family — literally grew up on camera and we can only imagine how hard that would be! But she’s clearly overcome any insecurities now and is totally owning her beauty!