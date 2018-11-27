Ariel Winter Shows Off New Long Adorable Hair & Long Bare Legs In Mini — See Her Sexy Style

Ariel Winter switched up her style for a TV appearance in NYC on Nov. 27, and we are loving it! With her long sleek hair and chic navy coat she’s totally serving up vintage glamour girl vibes.

Ariel Winter, 20, usually keeps her looks very California casual. But for her Nov. 23 visit to the NYC set of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan the Modern Family beauty was the definition of uptown chic. Ariel chose head-to-toe navy blue and proved the monochromatic look is the perfect way to look effortlessly put together. With her long glossy dark hair parted down the middle and subdued make-up, her natural beauty was front and center.

Although Ariel chose to cover up in a belted navy blue coat to keep away the chilly East Coast temperatures, her velvet turtleneck and mini skirt still showed off her gym toned body. And if her outfit wasn’t already hot enough — her sky high satin stilettos took it over the top. We are loving this chic city girl look. But let’s be honest, Ariel looks amazing no matter what she wears.

Even though Ariel exudes confidence and can clearly pull off any look, she wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin. As we previously revealed a source close to the brunette beauty shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, that Ariel has fought hard to feel good about herself. “Ariel struggled with body image and self confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age. She finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!” The sitcom star – who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy series Modern Family — literally grew up on camera and we can only imagine how hard that would be! But she’s clearly overcome any insecurities now and is totally owning her beauty!