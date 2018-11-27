Ariana Grande Tweets ‘Mean Girls’ Themed Teaser For Her ‘Thank U, Next’ Video & Fans Lose It

Get in, loser — we’re watching Ariana Grande’s teaser for ‘Thank U, Next.’ The upcoming music video is packed with surprise cameos (ahem, Troye Sivan), and even a wink at her cancelled engagement!

Ariana Grande, 25, dropped an unexpected surprise on our Twitter and Instagram feeds late on Nov. 26: the teaser clip for “Thank U, Next.” But we didn’t hear any vocals in this video — instead, Ari treated us to a remake of the classic montage scene from Mean Girls! Instead of answering who is Regina George, the leader of The Plastics, a slew of recognizable faces introduced Ariana Grande, world renown pop star. Colleen Ballinger and Troye Sivan all had hilarious cameos, in addition to two of the original actors from the 2004 film: Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond (the “punched me in the face” girl). Ariana even included Gabi DeMartino, who was once blasted by fans for impersonating Ariana in a YouTube parody video, and poked fun at her broken engagement with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson — yes, really. See it to believe it below!

Fans went wild, and Ariana didn’t even make an appearance in the teaser! The reactions were understandable, considering that the OG Aaron Samuels said in the video, “Ariana Grande told me my hair looks sexy pushed back.” One user tweeted, “COLLEEN AND TROYE AND GABY AND THE GIRL FROM THE ACTUAL MEAN GIRLS MOVIE OMG MY WIG HAS ALREADY BEEN SNATCHED.” Never has caps lock been more needed. Another fan encapsulated our feelings in a poetic tweet, writing, “Eons of pop culture has finally converged into this one iconic moment: Ariana Grande’s thank u, next music video.” And Instagram personality Bretman Rock tweeted the demand we’re all thinking: “Can you release this s**t already im tired of waiting 😭😭.” But no pressure, Ari.

Ariana’s “Thank U, Next” video will lay even more Easter eggs from early 2000s films. The “Sweetener” pop star confirmed on Instagram that Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30 and Bring It On will also be referenced throughout the video, and she has even shared sneak peek pictures from on set! We’re also anticipating a cameo from Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge, since the actress posed for a photo with Ariana. We’re hoping the surprise appearances don’t stop there.

Ariana may not be making car commercials in Japan, but she has proved who’s the queen bee of the music industry in the video above. As Gretchen Wieners would say, that is “so fetch.”