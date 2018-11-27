Exclusive
Amber Portwood: Why It’s ‘Doubtful’ She’ll Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’ Despite Her Tweets
Good news, ‘Teen Mom OG’ fans. There’s a ‘very slim’ chance that Amber Portwood will leave the MTV show, even after those worrisome tweets, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why she’s had a change of heart!
False alarm! Amber Portwood, 28, will probably not leave the Teen Mom franchise, which she’s starred on since its first season. After the MTV star tweeted sentiments like “I have to quit this show” and “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore” on Nov. 5, a friend of Amber’s EXCLUSIVELY unpacked those messages with HollywoodLife. “Being part of a reality show like Teen Mom OG is emotionally draining. All of the girls — but especially Amber — sometimes feel like the worst, most painful parts of their lives are being exploited,” her friend explains. Amber shared the tweets mere hours before revealing her heartbreaking miscarriage with ex Matt Baier on the Nov. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG.
Amber even lamented about her name getting “smeared” as a result of the show, which she also tweeted on Nov. 5. However, the cold truth is that “at the end of the day, this is the only way the girls know how to make a significant source of income,” Amber’s friend points out. And that’s why our insider claims that “it’s doubtful that Amber would ever actually quit despite her tweets.” But Amber didn’t reach this epiphany on her own, as the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion, which was taped on Nov. 17, swayed her decision. “After reconnecting with the girls at the reunion and talking through her feelings with Dr. Drew [Pinksy], she calmed down and has realized the show brings her more good than harm,” Amber’s friend reveals.
Dr. Drew told her that he “didn’t want her to leave the series,” and that the audience’s supportive clapping made Amber cry, according to a Us Weekly report. And we’ve learned how much their show of camaraderie meant to Amber, as her friend tells us that “she also loves connecting with her fans in person at the reunions. Their support means everything to her and when she hears how her story has helped them, that’s when she realizes doing the show is worth it.”
So yes, you can relax. “The chances of her actually leaving are very slim,” Amber’s pal says. Things are even looking up for the OG cast member, as “she’s recently been so calm and chill about everything in her life,” the friend goes on. “Amber is loving being a mom of two. She loves being involved in little James [Glennon’s] life and it makes her wish she was more present when Leah [Shirley] was an infant.” Amber welcomed her first son James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on May 8, and shares her 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.