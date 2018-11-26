TV Fall Finales Schedule 2018: When ‘This Is Us’ & More Shows Are Going On Hiatus

With the holidays right around the corner, TV shows will be gearing up for their fall finales. Here’s the schedule of the fall finales to come!

A number of shows like Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and The Walking Dead have already aired their fall finales of 2018. There are a number of fall finales to come in the last week of November and into December. Brace yourselves, because these shows are going to go out with a bang.

HollywoodLife has rounded up the schedule of fall finales that we know of so far. Shows such as The Resident, 9-1-1, This Is Us, and Manifest will be airing their fall finales right out of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Voice will wrap up its fifteenth season on Dec. 18. See the schedule below!

Monday, Nov. 26

8 p.m. ET — The Resident (FOX)

8 p.m. ET — Long Island Medium (TLC)

9 p.m. ET — 9-1-1 (FOX)

10 p.m. ET — Manifest (NBC)

Tuesday, Nov. 27

9 p.m. ET — This Is Us (NBC)

10 p.m. ET — New Amsterdam (NBC)

Thursday, Nov. 29

10 p.m. ET — Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 2

10 p.m. ET — Camping (HBO)

Tuesday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. — The Gifted (FOX)

9 p.m. — Lethal Weapon (FOX)

Wednesday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. — Chicago Med (NBC)

8 p.m. — Empire (FOX)

9 p.m. — Chicago Fire (NBC)

9 p.m. — Star (FOX)

10 p.m. — Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 6

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — The Good Place (NBC)

9 p.m. — Will & Grace (NBC)

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Friday, Dec. 7

8 p.m. — MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, Dec. 9

8 p.m. — Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Wednesday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. — The Goldbergs (ABC)

8 p.m. — Riverdale (The CW)

8:30 p.m. — American Housewife (ABC)

9 p.m. — Modern Family (ABC)

9 p.m. — All-American (The CW)

9:30 p.m. — Single Parents (ABC)

10 p.m. — A Million Little Things (ABC)

Thursday, Dec. 13

8 p.m. — Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m. — Supernatural (The CW)

9 p.m. — Legacies (The CW)

Friday, Dec. 14

8 p.m. — Fresh Off The Boat (ABC)

8 p.m. — Last Man Standing (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — The Cool Kids (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. — Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. — The Voice (NBC)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. — Survivor (CBS)

This schedule will be updated as we know more. Most of these series will be returning with new episodes in early 2019!