Trump Dragged On Twitter For Saying He Looked Like Elvis Presley When He Was Young: ‘This Is A Stretch’

POTUS prompted outrage – and laughter – on Twitter on Nov. 26 when he compared himself to rock legend and heartthrob Elvis Presley.

Maybe it’s the poufy hair or the curl of his lips, but when he was growing up, Donald Trump claims that people used to compare him to the King of Rock and Roll. Yes, the 72-year-old president claims that people thought he looked like Elvis Presley. Trump made this bold claim on Nov. 26 during a political rally in Tupelo, Mississippi – the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer’s birthplace.

“I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not,” POTUS, who was in town to campaign for Republican senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, said. “Other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis.” He added, “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Well, no, apparently many, many, many people couldn’t believe that Trump seriously compared himself to Elvis – the rock god, heartthrob legend, famed for his swiveling hips and screen idol good looks. “This is a stretch,” one person tweeted. “Donald Trump told the crowd in Tupelo that people said he looked like Elvis Presley growing up…” Blogger and political journalist Bill Palmer added, “Donald Trump just said during his Tupelo rally that he’s often been compared to Elvis. Only in the sense that Elvis has left the building.”

“Just when I thought that @realDonaldTrump couldn’t say anything more ludicrous, he claims people thought he looked like a blond Elvis when he was young,” another outraged person tweeted. “I have eyes, there are photos, nobody other than your Mom EVER said you looked the king! #MaybeFatElvis?”

Others couldn’t resist noting that – unlike Trump – Elvis Presley actually served in the U.S. Army. “Elvis put on a uniform,” one person tweeted about the late singer who paused his rock career to serve overseas between 1958 and 1960 after being drafted. Trump, in contrast received five military draft deferments during the Vietnam War.

Comparing Trump to Elvis (who died in 1977 at just 42) one person tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump no dude. You don’t. He was hot & talented. You are not. You have a weak chin, thin butthole lips, your ears stick out, you have thinning hair, & your head is oddly shaped. No similarity at all. Plus, Elvis served his country.”