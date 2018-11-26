Tokyo Toni Fires Back At Haters Who Slammed Blac Chyna For Promoting Skin Lightening Cream

Uh-oh. Blac Chyna’s mom is pissed! After Chyna was dragged for promoting ‘Whitenicious’ lightening cream, Toni went after those jealous ‘b*tches’ that dared to talk trash about her girl in a NSFW rant!

“Don’t you ever, ever f*ck with [Blac Chyna],” Tokyo Toni, 46, said in a profanity-laced Instagram rant, captured by The Shade Room and a Tokyo Toni fan account. Obviously, Toni was livid over how people were coming for Chyna, 30, after she partnered with Whitenicious by Dencia to promote Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream. While some fans were upset over this, Toni had some not-so-friendly advice. “You b*tches came for her about some skin cream? All you b*tches need it. Take a layer of dirt off your f*cking face and maybe we find out who the f*ck you really are.

“She a light-skinned b*tch,” Toni said of her daughter. “Why the f*ck would she not sell some cream? She ain’t doing no f*cking bleaching, b*tch. …she came out of my p***y looking like a…Italian mother*cker. I forgot who I f*cked after looking at this mother*cker.” Toni ended her rant with a bit of warning (“Don’t f*ck with her”) before saying the whole reasons people are attacking Blac Chyna is because they were jealous because they couldn’t “afford” that $250 cream. Then, she lit up like a boss and that was that.

This isn’t the first time Blac has been accused of bleaching her skin this year. In May 2018, fans speculated she was “several shades lighter” after she posted a video of her manicured nails to Instagram. Toni, in her rant, shot down these accusations, and Blac Chyna’s reps told TMZ that in the past, she has used the Whitenicious dark spot corrector to help combat hyperpigmentation. However, sources have told the publication that she has NOT used Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream, the same product she’s promoting. Whether or not that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up to you.

Whether or not she uses the cream, one thing is certain: Rob Kardashian, 31, is upset that the mother of his daughter, Dream, is encouraging women to lighten their skin. “He feels Chyna is sending the wrong message to their daughter,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Rob wishes Chyna were a better role model and setting a better example. He wants Dream to grow up being proud of her culture and the color of her skin.”