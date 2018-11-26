‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 11 Perform To Stay In The Competition

The top 11 take the stage to perform tonight on ‘The Voice’! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

We’re down to the top 11 artists on The Voice! Tonight, the top 11 will take the stage to perform a song picked by the fans! The songs are selected by fans via the Suggest-A-Song feature. Tonight is special because it’s all about the fans showing their favorite artists support. Throughout the night, host, Carson Daly will introduce fans all over the globe via call-in, video and even in person, having viewing parties or supporting their favorite artist. After tonight, the top 10 will be announced on tomorrow’s episode!

Dave Fenley (Team Blake) — The raspy-voiced rocker sings “Use Me” by Bill Withers and had the crowd on their feet with his electric performance. Dave’s stage presence was so full life… he was running across the stage and engaging with the audience. GRADE: B+

Chevel Shepherd — (Team Kelly Clarkson) – The 16-year-old potential frontrunner (in my opinion) performs “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves. In rehearsals, Kelly said Chevel was made for this, and expressed that she has real star power. And, she proved that with this mature and emotional performance. Her voice is so mature, which helped her nail the the song. GRADE: +A

Reagan Strange (Team Adam Levine) — The other young singer in the competition performed “Complicated” by Avril Levigne and, it was so good that Blake Shelton even told her she sang “perfectly!” While I didn’t think this was her strongest performance, Reagan is just that good that this is still stronger than what some others have pulled out already! GRADE: -A