‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn & Tyler Decide To Separate After Learning They’re Pregnant

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may be heading for a split, as they revealed plans to live separately during the Nov. 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Get all the details here!

During the Nov. 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler revealed they’re pregnant — something that she described as news that was “very unexpected.” Meanwhile, Tyler had been very “frustrated” with their marriage and was seeing a therapist, so the timing of the joyous news couldn’t have come at a worse time. While in therapy, Tyler was told he needs “something to change in the relationship for you to feel good about the relationship.” So Tyler told Catelynn he wanted to try to live separately for one month. She said she was “devastated at first” but after starting her own therapy, she said, “I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When one of the producers asked Tyler and Catelynn how their therapy has been going, Catelynn said she’s all for doing couples therapy after she completes her own individual stuff. And Catelynn said she wasn’t jumping for joy over the idea of living separately from Tyler — “I don’t think any of us are” — because it “hurt”. Especially knowing she’d have to take care of their 3-year-old daughter alone, while pregnant. “It’s a lot of stress,” she said, to which Tyler said, “I get it.” And he does — Tyler took care of Nova each and every time Catelynn went away to rehab.

A separation does seem shocking — we’ll admit that — but Tyler and Catelynn have high hopes that it’ll help their marriage in the long run. They even plan on going on date nights and speaking to each other regularly. And they have a lot to look forward to — during the same episode, Tyler and Catelynn discovered they’re expecting a girl! And Nova seemed super excited by the idea of becoming a big sister. So cute!

Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor went to look at a house they were interested in buying — one they could grow old in. And after putting in an offer, it was accepted pretty quickly, so it looks like they’ll be moving very soon. As for Amber, she kept up with her boxing training this week, while Gary underwent a vasectomy. It looked pretty painful, but he said it was something he wanted to do for Kristine, so she’d never have to accidentally get pregnant again.

Finally, Cheyenne came face-to-face with Cory‘s ex-girlfriend Lauren after he invited her to a big party he was having. And while Cheyenne felt threatened at first, she ended the party with a smile on her face after Cory told her he’d always pick her over any other girl he was dating. He’d never let a girlfriend nix Cheyenne from his life, like Zach tried to do with Cheyenne and Cory.