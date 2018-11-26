Tamera Mowry Sobs As She Returns To ‘The Real’ After Niece’s Death: ‘She’d Want Me To Move Forward’

Tamera Mowry returns to ‘The Real’ just over 2 weeks after her niece, Alaina Housley was killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in CA. She tears up while talking about her grief and gun violence.

Tamera Mowry, 40, returned to The Real on Monday, November 26 — just over two weeks after her niece, Alaina Housley was killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA. Alaina was 18. At the start of the show, tears filled Tamera’s eyes when she was asked how she was doing. “I’m OK,” she replied. “I’m sorry,” Tamera said, trying to get the words out. “Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time. It’s just been a little over two weeks…she would want me to be here. And she would want me…sweet Alaina…to move forward. I don’t like to say move on, because I don’t think I’ll ever move on with the fact that she’s not here with me or with our family.”

She continued: “But she would want me to move forward and to use her voice as a catalyst for change, and that’s why I am here today,” Tamera continued. “And I just appreciate the outpouring love and support from everybody. That sweet 18-year-old girl impacted people in such a positive way, and that’s how we’ve been able to move on, the love as my beautiful sister-in-law Hannah said at my niece’s memorial, that’s what we need more today love.”

The Real co-host, Adrienne Bailon, 35, then asked how change can happen. “Obviously, this was such a horrible and unnecessary tragedy, so what do you think that we as a country can do to make sure that something like this never happens again?” Tamera then became emotional when she explained that “our country needs healing.”

Today in #GirlChatLive: Tamera talks about how this country is divided, and needs to be healed. pic.twitter.com/yr83cENiNq — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 26, 2018

“Oh. Where do I begin?” Tamera replied. “It’s obvious that we need change when it comes to gun violence. I don’t care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it. Alaina was very sweet and loving and kind. She was also a debater. So she would want me to debate that. But also, I believe that it starts from within. Our country, and it’s sad to say this, but you have to be living underneath a rock to not believe these words, our country is sick. It’s diseased. If it needs healing. It needs healing from within. We are so divided.”

Alaina Housley, who was a freshman at Pepperdine University, was one of 12 victims killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks on November 7. A representative for Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com exclusively, at the time. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

On November 15, Tamera confirmed on her Instagram that Alaina had been laid to rest, one week after the shooting. A foundation has been set up in Alaina’s honor, Alaina’s Voice.