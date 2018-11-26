Sofia Richie ‘Doesn’t Love’ Being Compared To Scott Disick’s ‘Much Older Ex’ Kourtney

Sofia Richie ‘does not feel comfortable’ being compared to Kourtney Kardashian! A source close to Sofia told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she doesn’t think they ‘look alike!’

Kourtney Kardashian was recently compared to Sofia Richie in a recent photo her sister Khloe Kardashian posted, and apparently, the 20-year-old model is none too pleased with this. A source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted to the comparison. “Sofia doesn’t love the comparisons between her and Kourtney,” our source told us. “She does not feel they look alike, and it’s annoying that people try to make that connection. The pic everyone is talking about right now saying Kourtney looks like her is a reach as far as Sofia is concerned. She doesn’t agree at all and does not feel comfortable being compared to Scott’s much older ex.”

We reported earlier how Scott Disick passed up Thanksgiving with Sofia to be with Kourtney and their kids. “Kris [Jenner] hosted Thanksgiving at her new place in Palm Springs this year and Scott wanted to be a part of it so he kind of had to spend the night,” a friend of Scott’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott did feel bad for not being with Sofia for Thanksgiving but ultimately he wanted to be with his kids. It was so important to them that their daddy be there and they’re still his priority.”

However, despite the fact that they’re able to keep it amicable, Kourtney longs for the times she shared with Scott. “Kourtney definitely misses Scott at times and the close relationship they had at one point in their lives,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids,” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Sofia and Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics in crop tops in our gallery above.