Ryan Edwards’ Wife Threatens To Leave Him If He Relapses Again After Completing Rehab

After checking out of rehab, Ryan Edwards is skating on thin ice with his ‘Teen Mom OG’ wife, Mackenzie. She has reportedly threatened that if he messes up again, their marriage is over!

Ryan Edwards, 30, has a lot to be thankful for. His wife, Mackenzie Standifer, 21, has given the Teen Mom OG star one more chance following his latest stint in rehab. Ryan entered the 90-day program for drug abuse, but according to Radar Online, he checked out of treatment in time for Turkey Day. Mackenzie “left early in the morning on Thanksgiving and missed dinner with her family,” a source told Radar. “She flew with the baby back to get Ryan. They’re back home now.”

Mackenzie, Ryan and their newborn Jagger are, according to Radar’s source, living in her mother and father’s basement. There’s a reason for this. Mackenzie reportedly wants to wait before finding a permanent home. While they’re back together, he’s still not off the hook for his past behavior. “If he relapses again, she’s going to file for divorce. She’s serious. She doesn’t want to continue to be with someone who doesn’t help himself,” the source tells Radar.

So, Ryan — who missed the birth of his and Mackenzie’s first child on Oct. 9 because he was in rehab — is back with his family. Does that mean he’ll be back on Teen Mom? She has claimed that they were fried from the program, but she has since been featured on the current season. Does that mean Ryan might make his Teen Mom return? “They’re unsure about if he’ll actually film,” the source claims. “She wants their image to look better than what the show has portrayed in the past.”

Ryan entered a treatment facility in Alabama in October, seeking treatment after relapsing on an episode of Teen Mom OG. In March 2017, Ryan was issued a citation for simple possession for heroin. Police confiscated more than a dozen hypodermic needles, one of which contained heroin. He entered treatment following his May 2017 wedding, when he was filmed falling asleep at the wheel. Like this recent stint, he left early, completing just 21 of the 30 days. In March 2018, he was arrested on a petition to revoke after failing a drug test in January 2018 (he tested positive for opiates and morphine.) He also was arrested in July 2018 for breaking probation on a prior possession charge. He did own up the arrest – “I messed up” – while denouncing earlier reports that it was over a heroin possession charge.