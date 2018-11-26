Rihanna & Chris Brown In ‘Frequent Contact’ & Constantly Supporting Each Other 5 Yrs. After Split

Though their tumultuous and violent relationship ended half a decade ago, Rihanna and Chris Brown reportedly can’t let go of their ‘history’ and continue to stay in touch with each other.

Chris Brown, 29, caused quite a stir when he left a comment on Rihanna’s topless Instagram post on Nov. 24. Considering that Chris was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009, seeing Breezy creep on RiRi’s Instagram was a bit…odd. Except, as a source told Us Weekly, this has been the norm since they broke up in 2013. “Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other. They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects,” the source claimed.

“There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself,” the source told Us Weekly. Maybe Rihanna will tell Chris that he needs to choose better emojis when lurking on her IG? Breezy left a flushed-face emoji on a picture of Rihanna lounging in a pair of her Savage x Fenty underwear (and not much else.) While Rih didn’t publicly acknowledge Chris’s comment, she did share a screenshot of a Bible verse that seemed to be about them.

“There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward.” Very poignant, Rihanna. For a quick refresher – Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2008 to 2009, until he was arrested for physically assaulting her inside a car. Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault, to which he served five years of probation, six months of community service and one year of counseling. He and Rihanna interacted a couple times after that, working on two songs in 2012 before reuniting in 2013 (much to the chagrin of many of her fans.)

The two broke it off and that was that. Chris had another tumultuous relationship, this time with Karrueche Tran before he had a daughter, Royalty, with another woman. As for Rihanna, she went on to date Drake on and off. She was romantically linked to Hassan Jameel until they split in early November. “Things kinda fizzled between her and Hassan a while ago,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Their lives were really busy and it was hard for her because she often didn’t feel like a priority to him…. While she would never go back to Chris or Drake at this point in her life, she is not ruling out working things out with Hassan.”