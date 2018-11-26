Rihanna Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Moving Forward’ After Chris Brown Flirts On Her Instagram

Chris Brown is thirsting over Rihanna’s sexy recent Instagram pics, but she doesn’t seem to be the least bit interested. In fact, she even shared a cryptic quote on her page that seems like it could be directed at her ex!

Rihanna posted a Bible quote, along with an inspiring message, to her Instagram Story on Nov. 25, and it might very well be meant for her ex, Chris Brown. “There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward,” the message read. “You may not know how to forge ahead, but you can stand firmly on what you know of God.” The post came after Chris took it upon himself to comment on one of RiRi’s recent sexy pics on Instagram, in which she is wearing nothing but a pair of underwear from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Her post continued, “Instead of passively yielding to the enemy, you can say ‘This is the ground I have gained, and I’m not giving it up, devil. You are not driving me back into the hole that God pulled me out of. I am going to stand strong in the power of God until He delivers me.'” Of course, Rihanna didn’t mention Chris directly, but the quote makes it clear that she doesn’t want to go “backward” and deal with old issues, and the R&B singer certainly falls into that category.

Although it’s been years since Chris and Rihanna split, Breezy just can’t seem to let go of his first love. When Rihanna split from Hassan Jameel earlier this year, sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris was “ecstatic,” and began concocting a plan to win her back. However, our insiders also revealed that Rihanna is not interested in rekindling a romance with Chris, even after the breakup. Keep trying, buddy!