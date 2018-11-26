‘RHOBH’ Cast Snubbed Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog Charity Gala & ‘Chose Not To Attend’

Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ co-stars are fighting back after she’s refused to film with them all season. The ladies blew off Lisa’s annual dog foundation charity gala, despite all getting invites.

It looks like payback is a beeyotch when it comes to how Lisa Vanderpump has been refusing to film season nine alongside her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. All of the ladies snubbed her annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala on Nov. 15 despite all allegedly being invited and Lisa was hoping they would show up. All of the women — Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp — were in town after their recent cast trip to France that Lisa refused to attend. Now a source tells Us Weekly that they’ve banded together to “ice out” the restaurateur by not attending her charity events.

“It’s bulls—t to say the women weren’t invited. They iced out the gala and chose not to attend,” an insider reveals, sharing that Lisa, 58, and husband Todd, 61, “didn’t invite anyone except performers” to the third annual gala event that benefits their beloved dog charity. While she was getting frozen out by her RHOBH cast mates, her Vanderpump Rules cast all made it out to show their support for Lisa and her foundation.

“All of the [VPR] cast was there and they did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to auction prizes and spending their money on auction items. They went on their own choosing and out of the goodness of their hearts. They didn’t even film either of the shows at the gala,” the source adds.

“The Vanderpump Rules cast speak up about the dogs [and] donate their time to the foundation. What have the Housewives done? Kyle and Dorit have been before and didn’t go this year, even though they were back from their trip,” inside continues. “Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have never been…They could have come and supported Lisa, even the foundation.”

A second source claims that only new cast member Denise Richards — the only co-star Lisa has kept in contact with — was invited to the gala. The insider claims that really hurt Kyle, who “loves going and supporting every year.” If that is the case, it’s not going to help the icy relations between Lisa and the other women. Kyle told us in a Nov. 14 EXCLUSIVE interview that it’s been “weird” filming season nine without Lisa’s presence and that “All I know is we’ve all wanted her to be there and invited her to everything that we do and included her in things. It’s her choice right now,” as to why she’s avoiding her cast mates.