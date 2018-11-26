Beyonce, Kim K & More Celebs Showing Off Pregnancy Curves With Plunging Red Carpet Looks

These lovely ladies showed serious skin on the carpet, drawing all eyes to their beautiful baby bumps. Between Beyonce’s low-cut white gown and Kim’s lace-up ensemble, good luck picking a fave!

Why cover up when you’ve got a baby bump to display? Some of our favorite pregnant celebrities have hit the red carpet in plunging gowns that leave little to the imagination — and bring attention to their budding bellies! Kim Kardashian, 38, nailed the low-cut look when she was expecting Saint West, her second child, back in 2015. The reality star showed up to the MTV VMAs with her husband, wearing a long-sleeved green gown. And as if the thigh-high slit up one side wasn’t enough to show off her pregnancy curves, Kim’s knockout dress also featured a lace-up neckline that inched toward her belly button. Such a hot mom!

But she isn’t the only star who has rocked a look like this while expecting — far from it. In fact, Beyonce, 37, was celebrating the 2017 Grammy Awards at her sister Solange‘s after party when she covered her baby bump in a revealing white gown. The “Apesh*t” singer’s dress, which was accented with gorgeous gold details, had a wide open neckline and a slit down one leg. And that wasn’t the only time Queen B tried this look on for size! She also rocked a plunging pastel dress to the Beauty and the Beast premiere, as well as a low-cut red one at the Wearable Art Gala.

So many stars have followed suit this year from Carrie Underwood, 35, to Eva Longoria, 43, but the plunging pregnant look has been in style for years! It was over a decade ago when Angelina Jolie, 43, wore a low-cut green gown to the Cannes Film Festival.

Take a look at these sexy celebs and more in the gallery above!