Paris Hilton’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Reveals Butt By Lifting Arms Up In Teeny Dress

What breakup? What wardrobe malfunction? Paris Hilton was all smiles at the launch of her Platinum Rush fragrance in Melbourne on Nov. 23, despite accidentally exposing her bare butt! And, here’s the pics…

Paris Hilton, 37, isn’t hiding out despite calling off her engagement with ex-fiancé Chris Zylka. Instead, she’s hard at work, but a pesky wardrobe malfunction (seen here) attempted to ruin her red carpet moment in Melbourne on Friday, November 23. Her mini dress was apparently too mini, while at the launch of her fragrance, Platinum Rush at Highpoint Shopping Centre. When she turned her back to photogs and lifted her arms, her white embellished mini lifted as well, baring her booty for the cameras.

Although that was certainly unplanned, Paris didn’t even flinch, as she’s a red carpet pro by now. The launch of Platinum Rush marked the release of her 24th fragrance — a market Paris dominates in. And, she certainly showed up to the event with a look similar to her sparkling silver fragrance bottle. Paris wore a long-sleeve dress with silver beaded circles throughout, with a matching headband.

Paris took to social media to express her excitement over the launch of Platinum Rush, writing on Instagram, “Love you Australia [sic] Epic seeing you all yesterday…” She posted a video of a screaming fans during a meet and greet where she held a baby, signed autographs and danced with her fans. Paris even let Ne-Yo‘s “Miss Independent” play in the background of the video, proving she’s doing just fine on her own.

The socialite was noticeably without her $2 million engagement ring at the event — marking the first time she’s stepped out for a publicly since the split. Paris and Chris reportedly called things off in early November, after two years together. He proposed to her in January 2018 while they were on a ski trip together. The pair originally met an Oscars party a few years ago, but they didn’t reconnect until 2015.