Melania Trump Reveals Elaborate White House Christmas Decorations For 2018: See Gorgeous Pics

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the West Wing. First Lady Melania Trump, 48, unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas Decorations on November 26, per E! News, giving a tour of the festive décor via a Tweeted video. The 2018 theme is “American Treasures” and the decorations were designed by the First Lady herself. The décor “seeks to honor the nation’s heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country’s landmarks,” per E! News.

The East Wing features a Gold Star Family Tree — decorated by Gold Star families — which honors the troops and families who have fought for the country’s freedom. Visitors are encouraged to write messages to soldiers abroad on special digital tablets near this tree. 40 trees line the walls as one walks down the East Colonnade, and in the East Garden Room, viewers will see the First Family’s Christmas card and ornament.

The East Room, according to the White House, is meant to showcase the “diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design,” which was done with four custom mantelpieces. Each showcases a skyline from a different American city: New York, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco. There are also 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six of the country’s regions hanging from four 14-foot Noble fir trees.

