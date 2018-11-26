‘L&HH New York’ Premiere: Safaree Returns To NYC & Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap Reunite

Season 9 of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ kicked off on Nov. 26, when Safaree made his grand return to the Big Apple and Fetty Wap ambushed Alexis Skyy after she signed a new record deal.

Safaree went from causing drama on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to doing the same on the Season 9 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York. And believe it or not, his rumored affair with Lyrica also got brought up. But he once again denied ever hooking up with her — he said they never even cuddled — so hopefully, that rumor can finally be put to bed (no pun intended). Later, he got booed at an event and Joe Budden had to lecture him about that, but it wasn’t as exciting as his drama with A1 and Lyrica.

What was pretty interesting was when Alexis Skyy was ambushed by her supposed baby daddy Fetty Wap, just minutes after she signed her very first record deal. The guy who signed her asked if she’d be open to working with Fetty, and she said maybe once they hash out their own personal issues — he still hasn’t agreed to taking a paternity test and doesn’t think he’s her baby’s father — but he didn’t feel their personal life should affect his record label. And before she could even respond to that, he had Fetty Wap walk into the room unannounced. She was freaked and said she was “about to snap,” and we honestly couldn’t blame her. How awful! Fortunately, things didn’t get too heated, even though they hadn’t seen each other in 5 months, but they still have a lot of issues to work through.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana were dealing with a bit of a dry spell. Ever since their baby was born, she said their sex life had gone down the drain. So she tried to get him in bed a few different times throughout the episode, but he basically turned her down each and every time. And finally she snapped. While driving through the city, she hopped out of their vehicle and stormed off, saying anyone else would be happy to have sex with her. He blamed it all on timing, but she didn’t seem to buy that excuse.

Finally, Juelz and Kim were left worrying about their future. After he was caught with a loaded gun in Newark Liberty International Airport, he’s been on house arrest. He can either take a plea deal and go to jail for approximately 18 months, or he can go to trial and risk being sent away for FIVE years. She nearly cried thinking about what it would be like to lose him for five years, so we can only imagine how he’s feeling.