Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Look So Much Alike As They Cuddle Up In Sweet New Video

It looks like Stormi Webster is a Kylie Cosmetics pro! The 9-month-old was twinning with her mother, Kylie Jenner in a new video, announcing the brand’s biggest sale yet! Watch the adorable video here!

Stormi Webster is already a pro at promoting Kylie Cosmetics, at just 9-months-old! She was a star in a video her mother, Kylie Jenner, 21, posted to Instagram, announcing yet another milestone for the makeup brand. “Alright, my biggest sale ever on Kylie Cosmetics has officially started. Cyber Monday, 30 percent off site wide,” Kylie announced before kissing her daughter on the head.

Stormi cuddled up to her mom, as Jenner opted for a festive filter that made her voice high-pitched. The setting also gave the mother-daughter duo decorative ears and noses. “What are you looking at?” Kylie said as Stormi curiously looked around the room. Despite Jenner’s long, blonde locks, her daughter, who was born on February 1, looked just like her mom. Kylie’s even admitted that Stormi is her little “mini me,” and we couldn’t agree more!

This isn’t the first time Stormi has helped her mom advertise for Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner posted the cutest video to Instagram on November 18, where she tried to teach Stormi some new words. “Kylie Cosmetics,” she repeated slowly, but Stormi was only let out some baby babbling, while playing with one of her mother’s products. “Dada,” Stormi said excitedly, to Kylie’s surprise. And, “dada” would be Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper, Travis Scott, 26.

It looks like Kylie is teaching her daughter young, since one day, she hopes to keep the cosmetics brand in the family! In the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, Jenner revealed that she hopes to one day pass on her business to Stormi. “Most importantly, the business has given me a purpose,” she explained to the magazine. “I love to work, as Mom [Kris Jenner] has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do… I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” Jenner said.

Stormi’s certainly done a lot despite only being born nine months ago. She’s been traveling with her mother and father while the rapper is currently on his Astroworld Tour. And, of course, the family just celebrated Thanksgiving together!