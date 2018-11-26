Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Offer Biggest Sale Ever On Their Makeup For Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, because everything is 30 percent off and select items are 40 percent off! See the best deals below!

We have to admit, we love Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West‘s beauty lines, but just like all luxury cosmetics, buying our favorites, especially each new collection, can really add up. Luckily, the sister are feeling super generous this holiday season! They are going all out for Cyber Monday (see 50+ more fashion and beauty deals here) by offering 30 percent off site wide on KylieCosmetics.com and KKWBeauty.com. Here’s what we’re buying!

Kylie Jenner‘s Cyber Monday sale actually offers 40 percent off lips, 30 percent off face and 30 percent off palettes. I’m re-stocking my favorite Lip Kits — Hollyberry, which is perfect for the holiday season, and Maliboo — a perfect every day nude. It not be summer anymore, but the Kyshadow Summer Palette is the best for an every day glam look. It has 14 stunning shades and it’s only $26.40 right now! I also LOVE blush — her blush bundle, which is 5 shades, is only $78.40, marked down from $98. Even her brushes are on sale!

If you’re more about that contour and highlight, check out Kim’s big sale. The Powder Contour & Highlight Palette is 30 percent off, and only $30. Her best collaborations are on sale too, including her KKW By Kylie Cosmetics Creme Liquid Lipstick 4-pack and her eyeshadow palette with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Even her new Glam Bible Bundle is on sale! You can also save 20 percent off site wide at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.

There is so much good stuff we might blow our entire holiday budget on Cyber Monday sales!