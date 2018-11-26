Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Shamed For Growing Son Reign’s Hair So Long

Some hateful trolls targeted Reign Disick’s hair length on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram account!

The haters gonna hate! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her son Reign Disick lounging by the pool. After posting the photo, trolls took to the comments (as they often do) to unfairly criticize both Kourtney and Scott Disick the length of Reign’s hair. Seriously, it’s 2018, and people are still getting up in arms if your kid has too long hair. We’re not going to post the comments here because A) he’s a 3-year-old kid, B) so what if he has long hair? Keep doing you, Reign. Check out the picture in question below.

We reported earlier how Scott passed on celebrating Thanksgiving with his girlfriend Sofia Richie so that he could have dinner with his family. “Kris [Jenner] hosted Thanksgiving at her new place in Palm Springs this year and Scott wanted to be a part of it so he kind of had to spend the night,” a friend of Scott’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott did feel bad for not being with Sofia for Thanksgiving but ultimately he wanted to be with his kids. It was so important to them that their daddy be there and they’re still his priority.”

And speaking of his relationship with Sofia, Scott is making Kourtney nostalgic for what they used to share together. “Kourtney definitely misses Scott at times and the close relationship they had at one point in their lives,” a source close to Kourtney told us EXCLUSIVELY. “During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids.”

