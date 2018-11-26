Kendall Jenner: 76ers Fans Want Her Banned From Games Amidst Fear Of Kardashian Curse

Well, we all knew this was coming. With all the drama of Kendall Jenner attending one of Ben Simmons’s games, 76ers fans are demanding she be banned to save them from the ‘Kardashian Kurse.’

“It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career-killing Kardashian/Jenner family,” the Change.org petition reads, which is a bit unfair to Kendall, 23, Ben, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and the rest of their family. “Jenner was front and center in attendance for the Sixers loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers…We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games. We must take action. We must see that the Sixers and the Wells Fargo Center ban Jenner.”

First off, as of publication, the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have lost more games than the Cavs (but yeah, they’re all racing to the bottom of the standings as each team has only won 4 games this season.) Second, it doesn’t seem legal or logical for the Wells Fargo Center to band Kendall because some think she’s allegedly “bad luck,” but that’s what the petition demands. “It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up. To make matters worse, the Cavaliers were winless on the road heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Sixers.”

The petition’s creator also blames Jimmy Butler’s injury (he tweaked his knee) on Kendall, which is silly, but that’s sports fandom for you. Jimmy would make the game-winning 3-pointer in the Sixers’ Nov. 25 game against the Brooklyn Nets, so he seemed all right. The 3-day-old petition – which has amassed more than 7,000 signatures by the time of publication – ends with one major demand: “BAN KENDALL JENNER FROM THE WELLS FARGO CENTER.”

Who would have thought so much drama would have come out of a single basketball game? Kendall was spotted courtside, cheering on Ben and jeering Tristan Thompson. Khloe supported her sister’s attempts to be a sports fan – “Look at my baby heckler” – and defended her when the shade started getting thrown. “My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So, of course, she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?” As for the so-called “Kardashian Curse,” Ben isn’t worried about it, as a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY says he thinks he’s “too smart” to fall for that superstition. While everyone is worried about Kendall, he’s “laser-focused” on his game.