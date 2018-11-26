Joy-Anna Duggar Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumors 8 Mos. After Welcoming 1st Child

Are Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth about to become a family of four? The ‘Counting On’ star just set the record straight on baby bump speculation. Here’s what she had to say!

Counting On fans may be desperate for the next Duggar baby to arrive, but these sisters still aren’t expecting! Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, who welcomed her son Gideon in February, just denied that she and Austin Forsyth, 24, are pregnant with their second. “I’m not,” she told fan who thought she was sporting a baby bump in her latest family pic. With her long hair down and her stomach covered by a flowing dress and a cardigan, it was hard to tell what was going on under there — but she set the record straight with the simplest response!

She’s just like her sister-in-law. When Anna Duggar, 30, noticed pregnancy speculation on social media, she was quick to chime in that she wasn’t expecting, only eating good. LOL! We can’t help but wish that Lauren Swanson, 19, would do the same. Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law, who tied the knot with Josiah Duggar, 22, in June, has been dodging baby bump rumors right and left on Instagram, but she hasn’t said a word to confirm or deny them. Neither has Jessa Duggar, 26, who already shares baby boys Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 1, with Ben Seewald, 23.

Here’s to hoping Joy-Anna isn’t offended by all the speculation surrounding her stomach! She looks incredible after giving birth to Gideon eight months ago, and fans are only asking because they love watching her family grow.

The reality star’s parents did have 19 kids, after all. And while Counting On fans aren’t necessarily asking Joy-Anna and Austin to follow in those footsteps, they’d love to see the cute couple with another little one. Their first is just too cute!