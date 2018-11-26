Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski Married: Co-Hosts Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts and lovers Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — they’re officially married after a super private wedding in Washington D.C. on Thanksgiving weekend!

Joe Scarborough and his longtime colleague, Mika Bzezinski, got married at the National Archives in Washington D.C.on Nov, 24, they confirmed to Vanity Fair. Like the romantic aspect of the pair’s relationship, the wedding was kept top-secret — instead of sending out formal invitations, the couple called up the loved ones they were inviting to the event. “We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Mika explained. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over.”

For the wedding, Mika wore a simple white dress with sheer sleeves and sweetheart neckline, which was designed by her friend, Michelle Smith. As the pair said their vows, they were surrounded by historic documents in the Archives, which was a big part of the reason they chose the venue. “It makes sense now more than ever, given what we stand for as a couple, what we do for a living and what we’e worried about as a country,” they explained. After the ceremony, the group of about 40 people celebrated with a reception at Chez Billy Sud.

Mika and Joe got engaged during a trip to France for Mika’s birthday in May 2017. Their relationship began after her divorce was finalized about one year earlier than that, but they kept things very low key at first. Mika has two daughters from her first marriage to James Hoffer, while Joe has four kids from his two previous marriages.

All of the children were in attendance at the wedding. In fact, the decision to have the ceremony on Thanksgiving weekend was done partly to accommodate the kids’ schedules, according to the lovebirds. Congratulations to this happy couple!