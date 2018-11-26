Jenna Dewan Sweetly Holds Hands With Boyfriend Steve Kazee At Friend’s Birthday Party

Lovebirds! Jenna Dewan and BF Steve Kazee are crazy about each other and not afraid of showing it. We’ve got pics of their hand holding PDA at a friend’s birthday party.

Ever since filing for divorce from Channing Tatum in late October, Jenna Dewan has been super open about showing off her new boyfriend Steve Kazee. The 37-year-old dancer/actress was photographed happily holding hands with the Tony winner as they left a bowling birthday bash for her pal, former MLB catcher Nick Swisher on Nov. 25. Not only were their hands intertwined as they left Pinz Alleys in Studio City, CA, but while inside Steve, 43, cozied up behind Jenna to help her with her bowling form before getting ready to send a ball down the lane. Aww! An attentive boyfriend and one who knows his bowling skills. Jenna’s found a keeper. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Jenna looked as sexy as Steve makes her feel these days, wearing a tight white tank top and black skinny jeans. Exiting the alley she added a leopard print cropped jacket and ruched high heel ankle boots. Though inside the lanes she had to change into bowling shoes and took off the jacket to reveal her toned torso. Broadway veteran actor Steve looked like the tall 6’2″ drink of water that he is in a black motorcycle jacket, plaid shirt buttoned up to the neck and blue jeans.

The couple gathered to celebrate Nick turning 38, and they weren’t the only famous faces in attendance. Others at the party included Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Minka Kelly, Jamie Lynn Siegler and of course Nick’s wife, actress Joanna Garcia Swisher, who brought along their daughters Emerson, 5, and Sailor, 2. the party seemed to be family inclusive as Jamie and husband Cutter Dykstra’s five-year-old son Beau and 10-month-old son Jack were also at the bash. Jenna’s five-year-old daughter Everly must have been at home or with dad Channing as she wasn’t with her mom at the party.

Jenna and Channing have both moved on quite nicely ever since announcing their separation on April 2. Neither of them made their new relationships official until after she filed divorce paperwork on Oct. 26. Within days she appeared in Instagram pics over Halloween looking happy and very much coupled up with Steve. Channing is also now being more open about his relationship with singer Jessie J. He and the 30-year-old were spotted together at a miniature golf outing in Seattle in early October and he later attended her concert in the Emerald City. On Nov. 13 he made his girlfriend Instagram official, calling her “something special” while attending her concert in London.