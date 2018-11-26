Jaden Smith Reconfirms Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend After Speculation: ‘That’s True’

So, has Jaden Smith introduced Tyler, The Creator to his parents yet? After saying the rapper was his boyfriend, the ‘Get Down’ actor doubled-down by saying he and Tyler are an item.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true, so just so you know,” Jaden Smith, 20, said during a Nov. 17 episode of his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show MSFTS FREQUENCY, according to Just Jared. Jaden was discussing The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story, his new mixtape that was released on that same day. No word if Tyler, 27, was invited over to the Smith family for Thanksgiving, but the “Lights On” rapper did tweet about the holiday. “N**** I LOVE YAMS.” Listen to Jaden’s show here.

The Jaden+Tyler talk started during Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in LA earlier in November. Jaden grabbed the mic and admitted that “Tyler is my mother*cking boyfriend” to roughly 50,000 people. “Tyler The Creator is my f–king boyfriend. If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you take away!” Later, Jaden would tweet that “Yup [Tyler] I told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

“Hahahah you a crazy n**** man,” Tyler tweeted back, not really confirming or denying the relationship. This ambiguity has left some fans in a state of disbelief, as tweets about the romance are mixed: “I don’t believe it.” “SO ARE JADEN AND TYLER DATING OR NOT” “if tyler the creator and jaden smith are dating then im in brock Hampton” “OH MY GOD MY IRLS JUST TOLD ME THAT JADEN SMITH IS DATING TYLER THE CREATOR WE LOVE GAY CULTURE WAKING UP” “Today is my birthday. I’m 36. I also just spent four of the last 25 minutes of the day of my birth tearfully ranting to my love in an Uber about how happy I am that Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator are a couple.”

Though Tyler, The Creator has come under fire for using homophobic slurs during his Odd Future days, the hip-hop collective included members like Frank Ocean — who came out as bisexual — and Syd The Kyd, who has never shied away from her sexuality. Tyler seemingly hinted that he might not be completely heterosexual on his 2017 album, Flower Boy, per NME. This seems to vibe with Jaden’s own take on gender/sexuality, as he’s a vocal advocate for non-gender confirming attitudes ever since he wore a dress for Vogue Korea in 2016. So, if these two are really dating, hey – congratulations. It’s hard to find love out there.