Chris Pine is searching for answers in his thrilling limited series with Patty Jenkins, ‘I Am The Night.’ But will Chris’s character like what he finds? Watch the new trailer now!

I Am The Night is one of the most highly-anticipated series of 2019. The TNT limited series will premiere Jan. 28, 2019. I Am The Night is a continuation of the Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins dream team, who have worked together on the Wonder Woman movies. The two debuted the new trailer for their series while on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.

The series, written by Sam Sheridan, is inspired by true events. I Am The Night tells the story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna seems content to keep the mysteries of her origin at an arm’s length, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a reporter named Jay Singletary, played by Chris Pine, who has quite the past. They follow a sordid trail that leads to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, (Jefferson Mays), and who may have been involved in one of the most famous unsolved crimes — the Black Dahlia murder.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse at what to expect, and it’s going to be one thrilling and wild ride. Chris’s character believes Fauna has answers he’s looking for. “You remember the Black Dahlia murder? This girl is the key,” he says in the trailer. His character seems a little unhinged, and Chris is clearly have a blast exploring this complicated character and story. At one point in the trailer, Chris screams, “Can ya dig it??!?” Yes, we dig it, Chris. Big time.